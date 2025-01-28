Victor Boniface Skips Training At Bayer Leverkusen Amid Links With Al Nassr

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Boniface was notably absent from Bayer Leverkusen’s training session today, January 28, as discussions continue regarding a potential transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League club is seeking to sign Victor Boniface as a replacement for Anderson Talisca, who has travelled to Istanbul to finalize his move to Fenerbahçe.

Ongoing negotiations between Al Nassr and Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly making progress toward reaching an agreement, as shared by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on his X account earlier today.

Romano stated: “Victor Boniface is OUT of Bayer Leverkusen’s training session. An Al Nassr delegation has been in Germany since yesterday to engage in discussions with both the player and Bayer Leverkusen. A deal is in the works, with certain details still to be finalized regarding the striker’s move to the Saudi Pro League.”

Just last week, Victor Boniface extended his contract with the reigning German Bundesliga champions until 2026, which positions him among the top earners at Leverkusen. Despite this recent extension, Leverkusen remains open to offers, valuing the 24-year-old striker at a minimum of €50 million for any interested parties.

Reports in Germany claimed that the Saudi Pro League side are trying to lure the Nigeria international away from the German side with a mouthwatering offer.