Xabi Alonso Speaks On Victor Boniface Vs Buendía’s Fight At Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach, Xabi Alonso, has downplayed the intense altercation that occurred between Victor Boniface and his teammate, Emiliano Buendía, during their recent Bundesliga victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The match, which ended with a decisive score of 4-1 in favour of Leverkusen, saw Victor Boniface become visibly upset after the two players found themselves in each other’s way during the closing moments of the game.

The situation escalated briefly, necessitating the intervention of teammates, including defender Jeremie Frimpong, who attempted to mediate the situation. Alonso himself closely observed Boniface as he walked off the pitch.

In the post-match press conference, Alonso addressed the incident, stating, “I spoke with Boni. While I don’t have all the precise details, I understand that he was eager to take a shot, which can happen in the heat of the moment. We don’t want to blow this up into a major issue; it’s essential to remain composed. We’ll regroup and continue our preparations on Monday.”

Both players involved in the fracas had been brought on as substitutes, well after the team’s goals had been secured.

Recall that Buendía was transferred from Aston Villa during the winter transfer window. On the other hand, Victor Boniface has been at Bayer Leverkusen since 2023 after securing his move to the German Bundesliga champions from Union Saint-Gilloise.

Boniface recently faced a challenging period, including a thigh injury sustained while playing for Nigeria last November, and a failed transfer to the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, which had a reported fee of €70 million.

Despite these setbacks, Boniface has managed to score 10 goals across all competitions so far this season, even with the shadow of injury looming over him.

Looking ahead, Leverkusen are set to face a formidable challenge as they take on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday, before returning for the second leg in Leverkusen on March 11. In between, they will also have a crucial league match against a struggling Werder Bremen side.