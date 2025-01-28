Moses Simon Welcomes First Son, Lookman Out Of Barcelona Vs Atalanta Clash

Super Eagles and Nantes winger, Moses Simon has announced the arrival of his third child and first son.

Since Moses Simon got married in 2015, he and his wife, Ibukun Sarah Adenuga, have welcomed two daughters, meaning they are now blessed with two girls and a boy.

Taking to his Instagram page, Simon expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, “I find no words strong enough to express my exact feelings; I’m sincerely grateful to GOD. GOD has blessed my home with a baby boy.”

Simon also recognized his wife, Sarah, praising her strength and resilience: “Thanks, my Queen, for this marvelous gift to our family. You are indeed a strong woman, and I am always proud of you ❤️.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman will not be available for selection when Atalanta clashes with FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Champions League clash, Lookman suffered a knee injury in training, and his absence could necessitate a strategic adjustment from Atalanta’s manager, Gian Piero Gasperini.

This means that the 27-year-old Nigeria international is not expected to travel with the team to Spain for the important Champions League match on Wednesday.

Lookman has been instrumental for Atalanta in the Champions League, contributing four goals and two assists across six games.

Atalanta currently hold 7th place in the standings, just one point ahead of Bayer Leverkusen. A win against the Catalan giants, who sit in 2nd place, would secure their position in the round of 16. Conversely, a loss could lead them into the playoffs.