UEFA Champions League: All You Need To Know As Group Stage Ends On Wednesday

The final fixtures of the revamped UEFA Champions League group stage are set to take place on Wednesday, January 29.

As we approach the last group matchday in the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League campaign, several teams have already secured their spots in the knockout phase, while others are on the cusp of qualification.

Teams Confirmed for the Champions League Round of 16:

1. Liverpool

2. Barcelona

Teams Confirmed for Round of 16 or Knockout Phase Play-offs:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Brest, Celtic, Dortmund, Feyenoord, Inter Milan, Juventus, Leverkusen, Lille, AC Milan, Monaco, Real Madrid

Teams Competing for Knockout Phase Play-off Places:

Manchester City, PSG, Club Brugge, Benfica, PSV, Sporting Lisbon, Stuttgart, Dinamo Zagreb, Shakhtar Donetsk

Teams Eliminated from the Champions League:

Bologna, Red Star Belgrade, Girona, Leipzig, Slovan Bratislava, Sparta Prague, Sturm Graz, Young Boys

As we near the conclusion of the league phase, the new format has certainly brought plenty of excitement, and we can expect more drama on Wednesday night. All 18 fixtures in Matchday 8 will kick off simultaneously, allowing fans to enjoy a thrilling finale.

Notably, Manchester City will look to turn around their fortunes after a challenging 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last week, which has positioned them outside the ‘top 24.’ They will need a victory against Club Brugge to secure a chance in the knockout phase play-offs.

The situation remains tense for PSG, seeking to solidify their playoff spot, while Aston Villa’s home match against Celtic presents an exciting opportunity for Unai Emery’s side to climb back into the top eight.

Mark your calendars for the simultaneous kick-off at 9 p.m. Nigeria time on Wednesday, January 29, and look forward to an exhilarating end to this stage of the UEFA Champions League campaign.

Full List of Matchday 8 Fixtures:

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan

Inter vs. Monaco

Barcelona vs. Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague

Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid

Lille vs. Feyenoord

Young Boys vs. Crvenz Zvezda

Aston Villa vs. Celtic

Bayern Munich vs. Slovan Bratislava

Sporting vs. Bologna

Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

PSV vs. Liverpool

Stuttgart vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Girona vs. Arsenal

Brest vs. Real Madrid

Juventus vs. Benfica

Manchester City vs. Club Brugge