Top Performing Nigerian Players Abroad Last Weekend: Simon, Arokodare, Durosinmi, Others

Nigerian footballers continue to make their mark across various leagues around the world, and last weekend was no exception, as some of them played crucial roles in their clubs’ successes by either scoring goals or providing assists.

Below are the standout Nigerian players who were directly involved in goals for their teams.

Moses Simon (Nantes)

Back from international duty, Moses Simon was on the scoresheet for Nantes, netting his seventh league goal of the season. His strike briefly restored parity for his team in their 3-2 defeat to Le Havre. Despite the loss, Simon’s contributions this season have been impressive, tallying seven goals and eight assists in 25 games.

Tolu Arokodare (Genk)

Newly capped Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare had an eventful game for Genk as they started their title playoffs with a dominant 4-0 victory over Gent. Arokodare had a goal disallowed, missed a penalty, but redeemed himself with a well-taken goal in the 50th minute. His tally now stands at 18 league goals, making him one of the top scorers in the Belgian Pro League.

Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzeň)

Lagos-born forward Rafiu Durosinmi delivered a match-winning performance for Viktoria Plzeň, scoring twice in their 4-2 away victory over Sparta Prague. His first goal came via a powerful header just before halftime, and he restored his team’s lead later in the game. Durosinmi now has four goals and one assist in eight games this season.

Stephen Eze (Jamshedpur)

Former Sunshine Stars and Super Eagles B defender Stephen Eze was on target for Jamshedpur in their 2-0 win over North East United in the second leg quarter-finals of the Indian Super League. His goal helped his side advance to the semi-finals, where they will face Mohun Bagan. Eze has now scored four goals in 22 games this season.