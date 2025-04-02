Moses Simon Nominated For Best African Player Of The Year Award

Nantes winger Moses Simon has been nominated for the prestigious Best African Player of the Year award in France, an accolade named in honor of the late Marc-Vivien Foé, a celebrated former Cameroonian international.

This season, Moses Simon has demonstrated exceptional skill and consistency on the field, contributing significantly to Nantes’ performance.

The 29-year-old Nigerian winger has netted seven goals and provided eight assists, showcasing his versatility and playmaking abilities under the guidance of head coach Antoine Kombouaré.

Following this nomination, Moses Simon looks to follow in the footsteps of his fellow countrymen, Vincent Enyeama and Victor Osimhen, who have won the award in previous years.

Enyeama, a legendary goalkeeper, was the first Nigerian to receive this honor during the 2013-2014 season, while Osimhen clinched it in the 2019-2020 campaign while playing for Lille, further solidifying Nigeria’s presence in the realm of African football excellence.

Kano Pillars Face Selection Challenges Ahead of Match Against Heartland

Kano Pillars are facing potential challenges with squad selection ahead of their matchday 32 clash against Heartland.

Star players Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi are doubtful for the match due to personal issues. Musa last participated in a 1-1 draw against Nasarawa United, while Abdullahi’s last appearance was against Lobi Stars back on matchday 13.

The upcoming fixture will see Usman Abdallah’s side travel to the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri to face Heartland. The previous encounter between the two clubs in the first half of the season ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

In the said match, Rabiu Ali and Ahmed Musa found the net for Kano Pillars, while Suraju Lawal scored two goals for Heartland, highlighting the competitive nature of this rivalry. The stakes are high as both teams look to secure vital points in their campaigns.