Victor Boniface, Jerome Adams Sidelined With Injury

Bayer Leverkusen’s striker, Victor Boniface, is facing a significant period on the sidelines due to a recent injury.

According to reports from the German publication BILD, Victor Boniface sustained a thigh injury while representing Nigeria during the international break.

The 23-year-old played for 87 minutes in Nigeria’s disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Rwanda in Uyo on Monday night, where he contributed to his team’s efforts but could not prevent the loss.

As a result of this injury, Boniface was unable to participate in training on Thursday, raising concerns about his fitness ahead of upcoming matches.

This injury comes as a setback for the young forward, especially considering that last season he spent several months recovering from surgery for an adductor injury, highlighting a pattern of fitness challenges.

Due to the fitness setback, Boniface is expected to miss Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga match against Heidenheim this weekend.

Before the fitness issue, he has had a notable season so far, netting eight goals in 15 appearances across all competitions for Die Werkself, showcasing his importance to the team’s attacking prowess.

Meanwhile, Montpellier’s forward Jerome Adams has announced that he will also be sidelined for several weeks due to an injury sustained during a Ligue 1 match against Brest just before the international break.

In an interview with ScoreNigeria, the former Flying Eagles striker said, “I suffered a strain in the abductor muscle.”

Adams remains optimistic, reassuring fans that the injury will not keep him off the pitch for an extended period. “I will be out for a few weeks and miss a couple of games, but I have already started rehab.”

Before the injury setback, Adams, 24, has contributed significantly to Montpellier’s campaign this season, having scored three goals in 11 league appearances. His return will be eagerly anticipated by both his teammates and supporters as they navigate the challenges ahead.