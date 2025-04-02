Nottingham Forest Coach Speaks On Ola Aina’s Injury

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has announced that defender Ola Aina will undergo a medical scan to determine the extent of a recent injury.

Ola Aina sustained the injury during Nottingham Forest’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Manchester United at the City Ground on Tuesday night, April 1.

The 26-year-old defender first showed signs of distress in the first half when he was seen receiving treatment for what appeared to be a calf issue. Unfortunately, he had to be substituted shortly thereafter, making way for Alex Moreno.

After leaving the stadium on crutches, it is clear that Aina will be sidelined for an unspecified period, raising concerns about his fitness.

Nuno Espirito Santo addressed the media post-match, emphasizing the importance of properly assessing Aina’s condition.

“We have to assess,” he stated. “It is always a concern when a player sustains an injury without any contact.”

He confirmed that Aina will undergo a scan soon, adding, “We’re not quite sure what it is; only the scan will tell us exactly.”

This season, Aina has been an essential part of the Nottingham Forest defense, contributing two goals in 30 league appearances. His presence on the field has been a pivotal factor in the team’s campaign thus far.

In addition to the news on Aina, Santo also took a moment to highlight the team’s determination and unity that led them to victory over Manchester United.

He credited hard work, belief, and mutual support among the players as key elements that allowed Nottingham Forest to secure such an important win.

Particularly, Santo reserved special praise for winger Anthony Elanga, whose remarkable goal clinched the victory. Elanga displayed incredible skill and speed, surging an impressive 85 meters in just nine seconds to net the lone goal of the match, ensuring a famous win for Forest.

“He’s a special boy, and he brings unmatched speed to this team,” Santo remarked during the post-match interview. “He creates opportunities on his own, and we are delighted by his performances.”

With this victory, Nottingham Forest now sit in third place on the Premier League table, boasting 57 points from 30 matches, a significant achievement for the club this season.