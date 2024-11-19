Eguavoen Defends Iheanacho, Boniface After Super Eagles Defeat To Rwanda

The interim head coach of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, has provided insights into the performances of forwards, Victor Boniface and Kelechi Iheanacho following a disappointing defeat to Rwanda in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Victor Boniface and Kelechi Iheanacho started for the Super Eagles in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Monday but weren’t as impressive as expected.

Boniface played for 89 minutes, while Iheanacho’s struggle culminated in his substitution at halftime.

Addressing Iheanacho’s performance, Eguavoen acknowledged his importance to the national team, saying: “Kelechi Iheanacho is an asset to the national team; he needs some encouragement.”

Eguavoen emphasized his previous discussions with Iheanacho, reassuring him that he would have the opportunity to start and play for at least 45 minutes to regain his confidence.

Turning his attention to Boniface, the coach expressed a sense of urgency regarding the forward’s development, noting: “I have spoken with Boniface several times; I have done enough. He is important to this team.”

Recall that the Super Eagles, who have qualified for the 2025 AFCON after drawing 1-1 with Benin Republic on Thursday, suffered an unexpected 2-1 defeat to Rwanda in their last game of the campaign.

The match began positively for Nigeria, with Samuel Chukwueze giving them the lead just before the hour mark. However, the Rwandan team, under the management of Thorsten Spitler, showcased resilience and came back to claim victory with goals from Jimmy Mutsinzi and Innocent Nshuti.

After the final whistle, Eguavoen expressed his disappointment with the team’s overall performance, saying: “It was below standard, and I feel very sad.”

He reflected on the game’s progression, stating, “This result was not what we planned for. We scored and were pushing for a second goal, but quite against the run of play, we conceded.”

Eguavoen added that he attempted to adapt the team’s tactics mid-game by altering the formation, but unfortunately, these changes did not yield the desired outcome.