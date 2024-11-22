‘It Is Not Cool Back Home’ – Davido Warns Black Americans Against Relocating To Africa

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has warned black Americans about the growing interest in relocating to Africa.

Naija News reports that Davido, during an interview on ‘The Big Homies House’ podcast, expressed scepticism about the trend, citing the current challenges facing the continent, particularly in his home country, Nigeria.

Responding to the show host’s question about black Americans seeking to return to the motherland, Davido responded, “Leave America and go where?”

He stressed the economic difficulties and systemic issues affecting African countries.

Speaking further from experience as someone raised in Nigeria after being born in Atlanta, Georgia, the singer added, “It’s not cool back home…The economy now is in shambles.”

Watch the video below:

In other news, Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed she once received a Range Rover car gift on her birthday.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.

Tiwa Savage said a man had given her the car gift but she returned it because she was not interested in him.

She said, “I once got a Range Rover for my birthday but I returned it cos I wasn’t feeling the guy. I also didn’t want to keep it because he might decide to retrieve the car if I kept snubbing his calls.”