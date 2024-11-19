Why I Returned Range Rover Car Gift From A Man – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed she once received a Range Rover car gift on her birthday.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.

Tiwa Savage said a man had given her the car gift but she returned it because she was not interested in him.

She said, “I once got a Range Rover for my birthday but I returned it cos I wasn’t feeling the guy. I also didn’t want to keep it because he might decide to retrieve the car if I kept snubbing his calls.”

Savage also revealed during the interview that Nicki Minaj is the most famous person in her contact list.

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage has disclosed the craziest thing she did because of love.

Savage said she once visited her partner without informing him that she was coming.

She stated this in a recent interview on Beat FM.

Speaking on her perspectives on love, her unstoppable work ethic, and her evolving life’s journey, the singer said she might not really be as savage as people assume when it comes to things of the heart.

When asked about her most daring act for love, Tiwa said, “If I’m into someone, I’m really into that person,” she confessed.