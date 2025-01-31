I Had No Reason To Get Married To Tiwa Savage – TeeBillz Gives Reason For Marriage Crash

Nigerian record label executive, Tunji Balogun, has revealed that unpreparedness contributed to the crash of his marriage with sensational singer, Tiwa Savage.

Naija News recalls that Teebillz married Tiwa Savage in 2013 but divorced in 2018 after attempts to resolve their differences proved futile.

In a recent interview with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, which focused on the separation between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia, TeeBillz disclosed the factors that led to his failed marriage.

TeeBillz admitted that he was not ready for marriage when he got married to Tiwa Savage.

The talent manager also emphasised the importance of cooperation between divorced parents, noting that they must co-parent, especially when their children graduate, get married, or have children.

He said, “I went through the same thing 2Baba and Annie are experiencing. Regarding men, people think we don’t have emotions, express ourselves, or struggle with issues. But in a family feud, no one wins. When everyone said TeeBillz was this and about my marriage to Tiwa Savage—that I was the bad guy—I stayed silent. I saw this woman, fell in love with her, and gave her everything I had.

“The only problem we had was the entertainment industry, which we were both in because it’s a toxic world. Did Tiwa Savage sing more than Whitney Houston? When Whitney divorced Bobby Brown, wasn’t Bobby the one everyone blamed? They said I (TeeBillz) was the bad one, but they don’t know the truth. Only Tiwa, God, and I know what happened. I’m not perfect, and neither is she. We loved each other but didn’t know what we were doing because we were stepping into the limelight.

“When I married Tiwa, I had no reason to get married because I wasn’t ready to be a husband, and I didn’t know what being a husband meant. When I post my pictures with Tiwa and our child, I remind those who took sides when we divorced—because where are they now?

“Now, my son comes to my house to be with his siblings, and my children go to Tiwa’s house. My daughter and Tiwa go to concerts every time. We went through the emotions, and in the end, we’re still a family because something (our child) binds us together, and respect and love still prevail because of one common goal, which is our child.”