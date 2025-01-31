‘It Took Me Less Than 30 Minutes’ – Teebillz Brags About Teaching His Son What Tiwa Savage Could Not

Nigerian music executive, Tunji Balogun, better known as Teebillz, has bragged about performing a fatherly role, which his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage, could not do in the life of their son, Jamil.

Naija News reports that Teebillz, in a post via his Instagram page on Thursday, revealed that Tiwa Savage bought their son a bicycle but could not teach him how to ride it.

Speaking on the importance of a father in a child’s life, Teebillz pointed out that it took him 30 minutes to put their son through the sport.

The talent manager also addressed people who might overlook the importance of both parents in raising a child, urging them to reconsider their views.

He wrote, “Tiwa bought Jamil the bicycle but couldn’t teach him how to ride it…… it took less than 30mins for his father being around to kill his fear and build his confidence to ride….. Parenting takes 2…….. Family! just a perspective for you shallow-minded idiots that has no clue of family dynamics #LOVEWINs.”

Meanwhile, Teebillz, has slammed media personality, Toke Makinwa, following her interference in the divorce of iconic singer, 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

Naija News reports that Teebillz took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share photos of his ex-wife and their son, Jamil Balogun.

The talent manager spoke about the importance of family and warned others to learn how to stay away from family issues, noting that love never dies.

Taking a swipe at Toke, who had attacked2Baba over his social media post announcing his separation from Annie,Teebillz said having a child requires a different type of forgiveness and love that the media personality has yet to attain.

He prayed for Toke to experience motherhood.

Teebillz also reminded Toke that she talked about him during his split from Tiwa Savage and urged her to mind her business regarding 2Baba’s ongoing divorce.