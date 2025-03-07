‘I Do Not Have The Gift To Manage Upcoming Artistes’ – Tiwa Savage

Sensational Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has given reasons for her inability to sign upcoming artistes.

Naija News reports that Tiwa Savage, in an interview with Forbes Africa, said she does not have the gift to manage the behaviour of upcoming singers.

The 45-year-old further said she would instead build a music school for upcoming singers to learn and later get signed by a record label.

She said, “Everyone always ask when are you going to sign an artiste? I don’t think I have the gift to sign artistes because they are stressful. I could just wake up from sleep and my artiste is trending for something else.

“But I have the gift to help, which is why I’m trying to have a music school, where artiste can go and later sign to a label that can actually help.’’

Meanwhile, Nigerian record label executive, Tunji Balogun, has revealed that unpreparedness contributed to the crash of his marriage with sensational singer, Tiwa Savage.

Naija News recalls that Teebillz married Tiwa Savage in 2013 but divorced in 2018 after attempts to resolve their differences proved futile.

In a recent interview with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, which focused on the separation between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia, TeeBillz disclosed the factors that led to his failed marriage.

TeeBillz admitted that he was not ready for marriage when he married Tiwa Savage.

The talent manager also emphasised the importance of cooperation between divorced parents, noting that they must co-parent, especially when their children graduate, get married, or have children.