Enugu State To Host 2026 National Sports Festival

The National Sports Commission has officially assigned Enugu State as the host for the 23rd edition of the National Sports Festival, scheduled for 2026.

This announcement was made by NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade on Friday in Abuja.

The decision followed a thorough evaluation during a top management meeting at the NSC, and Enugu emerged as the leading candidate from a competitive bidding process. The commission is confident that the coal city is well-prepared to showcase a world-class event.

The National Sports Festival (NSF) is a biennial multi-sport gathering that unites thousands of athletes from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, fostering sportsmanship, national unity, and excellence in athletics.

Before Enugu takes the spotlight, the 22nd edition of the festival will occur in January 2025 in Ogun State, where organizers are committed to delivering an exceptional event.

The NSC DG has pointed out that selecting Enugu for the 23rd edition aligns with international best practices and allows ample time for the state to prepare effectively. This will not only enhance the corporate image of the festival but also ensure a seamless experience for all involved.

This event will mark a historic milestone, as it will be the first time Enugu State has hosted the festival since its inception in 1973. Olopade expressed confidence that the upcoming festival will continue the legacy of excellence, inclusivity, and the celebration of Nigeria’s outstanding sports talent.