Only Justice Can Unite PDP – Gov Mbah To National Reconciliation Committee

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot afford to go to the 2027 election with a divided house.

Naija News reports that Governor Mbah said PDP’s only path to victory was through a united house built on justice and inclusion.

He stated this on Thursday when he hosted the party’s National Reconciliation Committee, led by former Governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, at the Government House, in Enugu.

“We cannot afford to approach future elections with a divided house. The only path to victory is through a united front, built on justice, inclusion, and a genuine effort to bring back those who have left,” he said.

The Governor assured that Enugu remains a PDP state and would always carry the party’s banner high.

“Enugu remains the bastion of the PDP, a state that has proudly carried the party’s banner over the years.” he stated.

The only South East PDP Governor noted that the defections of PDP members in the region to other parties were an issue of concern. He, however, expressed optimism that all the decampees remain members of PDP at heart.

“We recognize that some of our members in the Southeast may have felt aggrieved in the past, but we must remember that our party operates on a foundation of brotherhood and shared values. Many of those who left still hold the PDP close to their hearts, and this reconciliation effort is an opportunity to welcome them back home.

“The truth remains that the PDP is the only party with the structure, history, and vision to truly serve the Nigerian people. It is therefore our responsibility to restore hope in Nigerians. The work of the reconciliation committee is critical because it requires patience, wisdom, and tact to achieve lasting peace,” he added.

Governor Mbah further urged all PDP members to embrace this reconciliation process in the spirit of unity and collective progress.

“We must come together, stronger than ever, to build a formidable party ready to reclaim its rightful place in governance for the good of our people,” he concluded.