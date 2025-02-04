Gov Mbah Signs Bill To End Multiple Taxation In Enugu

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has signed into law the bill for tax collection and administration, ending multiple taxation.

Naija News reports that the bill titled ‘ Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (Establishment and Consolidation of Revenue Administration) Law, 2025’, also made the revenue collection agency autonomous and free of bureaucratic encumbrances.

In a statement from his Media Aide, Dan Nwomeh, Governor Mbah at the signing ceremony on Tuesday, described the law as a milestone in his administration’s effort to enable ease of doing business in the state.

“I recall several times that I have engaged the business community, the organized private sector, and the market women. They have always complained about multiple taxation. People coming from everywhere with different types of government receipts to ask them to pay tax. That will end from today.

“With the signing of this bill into law, we now have one revenue collection point, whether for the market women, the organized private sector, and the different agencies of government. You would have one clear point where to pay your tax and you will be issued with the appropriate receipt of payment. That means you no longer have any other person coming for the collection of tax.

“It is very important because one of the core indicators of the Ease of Doing Business is to make sure that you have the ease of payment of your taxes and you do not have multiple channels where you are being dragged to pay taxes,” he said.

Governor Mbah stressed that the new law would effectively consolidate the revenues of the state and local governments. He assured that the new law would not hinder revenue sharing among all tiers.

“The idea is that you have one point of collection, but the split is also done to the different tiers of government that this revenue is essentially due to.

“It is also important that we make this point very clear that this idea of the State Internal Revenue Service collecting on behalf of the other tiers of government is nothing new. As some of you already know, the Land Use Charge is paid to the local government, but collected by the state. So, what we are doing now is essentially consolidate all the other revenue types to ensure that there is one point of collection. So, this is a major milestone and it would also help us have a full line of sight to all the revenues we have in the state,” he stated.

He further explained that the Enugu State Inland Revenue Service would henceforth become autonomous.

“The Enugu State Inland Revenue Service is now able to act as an autonomous institution of the state government. It also means that they can now set targets and try to meet those targets the same way you run a business. It means that they now have the powers to hire and fire their employees. So, we are increasingly making the Revenue Service a professional body,” he explained.

The Governor clarified that his administration did not increase taxes but widened the tax net.

“Let me be clear, we have not increased any tax in Enugu State. What we have essentially done and which is impacting our revenue growth is expansion of the tax net. We have also made sure that monies that were collected in cash before now are now adequately captured and paid into the state coffers,” Mbah added.