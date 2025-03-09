Nenadi Usman Refutes Claim On Enugu Herdsmen Killing

The Caretaker Chairman of the Labour Party, Nenadi Usman, has disassociated herself from a viral post on social media concerning herdsmen killing in Enugu State.

The social media post claimed that Senator Usman had warned about herdsman attacks in Enugu.

Naija News reports that residents of Eha-Amufu, in Isi Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday, protested the killing, raping and abduction by herdsmen against the community.

The viral post claimed Mrs. Usman warned that the herdsmen would launch attacks in Enugu State, Imo State, and Anambra State.

“They are already in your land, after Enugu, followed by Imo and Anambra,” part of the post read.

In a statement, on Sunday, the Labour Party chieftain distanced herself from the post. She stated that the post did not emanate from her.

It read: “I am aware of the misinformation and false statements circulating across various platforms, misusing my name to spread inaccurate narratives. Let me make this abundantly clear, any information not directly from my official handle should be considered false.

“I have no parody accounts, no alternative pages, and no unofficial representatives speaking on my behalf. The only authentic source for my statements and positions on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or any other platform is my official, verified handle.

“I urge the public to disregard any content not originating from my verified pages and to be vigilant against those deliberately spreading falsehoods. I remain committed to truth, transparency, and serving the people with integrity.

“Accept no imitations, if it’s not from my official verified handle, it is not from me.”