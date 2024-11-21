NSC DG Gives Update On 2024 National Sports Festival

The newly appointed Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, has announced that the upcoming national sports festival (2024 Gateway Games) will welcome approximately 12,000 to 15,000 athletes.

After a closed-door meeting with Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Emmanuel Emefienim, the Chief Executive Officer of Premium Trust Bank, in Abeokuta on Thursday, Bukola Olopade hailed the proposed venue for the national sports festival.

This festival, marking the 22nd National Sports Festival, is set to be held in Ogun State in early January 2025.

With a strong background as the former Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the festival, Olopade emphasized the committee’s efforts to establish an Olympic-standard Games Village, a first in the festival’s history, which will house all athletes in one location.

He expressed enthusiasm about the governor’s commitment to creating lasting legacy projects surrounding the games, highlighting the significant improvements made to facilities such as the MKO Abiola Stadium and the Ijeja Sports Centre. “When you walk into the MKO Abiola Stadium today, it’s clear that in the next 20 to 30 years, future generations in Ogun State and beyond will have world-class venues to showcase their talents,” he stated.

To prioritize the health and safety of the athletes, Olopade revealed plans for a digitalized feeding and volunteer system, alongside a catering system that ensures the scientific testing of food. He also mentioned that around 200 accredited journalists will be supported with accommodations and meals to facilitate smooth and effective coverage of the event.

Additionally, a comprehensive transport system is being organized to efficiently connect athletes to their respective venues in Babcock, Sagamu, Ikenne, and Abeokuta.

Wasiu Isiaka, the Commissioner for Sports Development, added that preparations are underway at an accelerated pace, with the LOC dedicated to delivering the best festival yet hosted by any state. He noted a significant improvement compared to the 15th edition in 2006, emphasizing that this time, all events will take place in state facilities, enhancing the athlete experience.