2024 National Sports Festival Postponed

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has announced the postponement of the 2024 National Sports Festival.

The 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival which is tagged ‘Gateway Games, Ogun 2024’ was scheduled to take place in Abeokuta later this year. But during the first National Council on Sports, at the Old Government Lodge, Abakaliki Road, Enugu State, the minister announced that the games have been postponed to January 2025.

In the communique which was released after the meeting, the minister didn’t state the exact reason for the postponement of the national festival.

However, it is believed that the sports council decided to postpone the games due to the forthcoming 2024 Olympics which will start in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka, told reporters after the council in Enugu that the state government was prepared to host the festival.

He went on to state the importance of the festival, noting that the National Sports Festival can unite people, promote teamwork, instil values of discipline, and encourage youth to participate in sports for socio-economic development.

“Through the power of sports, we have the opportunity to come together, forge connections and celebrate our shared humanity. We are leveraging on the ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda of the governor to leverage on sports development at the grassroots,” the commissioner added.