Sports Minister, John Enoh Tells Super Eagles What To Do Against South Africa

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has urged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to score early against South Africa on Friday, June 7, 2024.

At 8 p.m. on the said date, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will host South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. It is a must-win match for the Super Eagles as they try to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Recall that the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the last edition of the World Cup in Qatar due to the away goal rule which favoured the Black Stars of Ghana. Nigeria drew 0-0 in the first leg of the encounter in Ghana and allowed the Black Stars to draw 1-1 in Abuja.

In the ongoing qualification series for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Super Eagles have recorded two draws which left them in the third spot with a point behind second-place South Africa and two points behind first-place Rwanda. Hence, they must beat the Bafana Bafana on Friday night to brighten their chances of qualifying for the global football festival.

“The FIFA World Cup is the biggest showpiece in football,” John Enoh said in a statement issued on Thursday, June 6.

“We cannot afford to miss out on the World Cup again. The disappointment of missing the last tournament, especially after the disappointing home match against the Black Stars, must drive us to ensure we qualify this time.”

The sports minister added: “All hands must be on deck to ensure the team qualifies for the World Cup.

“I urge the players to get the job done in the first half of the game by scoring early goals, so they are not under pressure in the second half.

“The upcoming match against South Africa is critical,” Senator Enoh said. “The players need to put the AFCON glory behind them and concentrate fully on this task. Early goals will be key to taking control of the game and ensuring a less pressured second half.”