MKO Abiola’s Abeokuta Home Gets Facelift Ahead Of June 12 Anniversary

In preparation for the upcoming June 12 Democracy Day anniversary, the Ogun State Government has given the Abeokuta home of the late Chief Moshood Abiola (MKO) a much-needed facelift.

Naija News reports that the renovation works, which included repairs to fallen ceilings, damaged windows, and the collapsed external drainage system, aimed to restore the historic building to its former glory.

Speaking to the press, Chief Press Secretary to the Ogun governor, Lekan Adeniran, explained that the renovation was carried out to make the house more presentable for the anniversary

The Abiola family has expressed their gratitude to the state government for the kind gesture, noting that the renovation will not only benefit the family but also the community at large.

Alhaji Tajudeen Abiola, Deputy Head of the Abiola family, praised the government’s efforts, stating that the facelift has given the old building a new look.

“We are grateful to the state governor for this kind gesture.

“The fallen ceilings were replaced, the windows were touched and the old buildings are wearing new look,” he said

Ameen Abiola, one of MKO Abiola’s sons, also appreciated the government’s efforts in preserving his father’s legacy and ideals.

He noted that the family will always be grateful for efforts aimed at keeping his father’s memory alive.

MKO Abiola, a renowned businessman, philanthropist, and politician, won the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which was annulled by the military government.

He died in prison on July 7, 1998.