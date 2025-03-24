Just In: Gunmen Attack Police Headquarters In Enugu, Kill One, Cart Away Weapons

Gunmen have attacked the Awgu Divisional Police Headquarters in Enugu State, killing Police Constable Akpa Emmanuel.

The assailants also vandalized facilities at the station and made off with weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and two riot guns, according to a source.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 24, 2025, though details remain unclear. The incident has left Awgu town tense, with heavy security deployment as spy agents and other operatives have taken over the area.

In response to the attack, the new Commissioner of Police in Enugu, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has dispatched the Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Special Forces, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), and other tactical teams to bolster security at the division.

This attack comes just weeks after the posting of a new Divisional Police Officer to the station.

Meanwhile, gunmen also attacked the Inyi Divisional Police Headquarters in Oji-River Local Government Area around 2:00 a.m. on the same day. However, no casualties or damage were reported as security agents successfully repelled the assault.

Efforts by SaharaReporters to get a response from the state police command were unsuccessful, as the Command’s spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe, did not answer calls or respond to text messages seeking comment.