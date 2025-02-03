Enugu East Senator, Kelvin Chukwu, Leaves LP For ZLP

The Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Kelvin Chukwu, has resigned from the Labour Party.

Naija News reports that Senator Chukwu in a resignation letter dated 1st February declared he was joining the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

According to him, Labour Party leadership crisis did not align with his political vision for progress and unity.

It read: “After wide consultation with my constituents and stakeholders in my senatorial district, I wish to formally resign my membership of the Labour Party.

“While this decision is difficult, I believe it is in the best interest of my constituents and my personal political journcy. The Labour Party has unfortunately been embroiled in a leadership crisis that does not align with my vision for progress and unity. As a result, I have made the choice to seek a new

political home that reflects my values and aspirations for the future.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served under the banner of the Labour Party, and I extend my thanks to the party and its leadership for the support provided during my time with the party.

“With great joy and optimism, I would like to inform my supporters, friends, and well-wishers that I have officially aligned with the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), a party whose values and direction resonate with the aspirations of my people and my personal commitment 10 service.

“I remain dedicated to working for the well-being of my constituents and will continue to serve with the same passion and dedication.

“Thank you once again for your understanding and support.”