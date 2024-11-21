Gunmen Kill Lawyer In Benue – Police Confirms

Some unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a lawyer named Mike Ofikwu in Otukpo town, located in Benue State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the lawyer was shot dead on Wednesday night at his home on Otukpa Street, Otukpo.

According to Daily Trust, an anonymous source familiar with the situation revealed that two armed individuals attacked the lawyer while he was waiting for the gate to be opened.

“Two armed men had laid an ambush for him. As he was waiting for his people to open the gate, the assailants emerged from hiding and shot him at a close range,” the source said.

Ofikwu was swiftly transported to a local hospital; however, medical staff declared him dead upon arrival.

In relation to the incident, Catherine Anene, the spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, confirmed that an investigation is currently being conducted to identify and comprehend the perpetrators of the attack.

“This incident is confirmed, and investigations are ongoing. I commiserate with his family and friends and assure them that justice will be served,” Anene noted in a terse statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has disclosed the identities of the officers involved in a gunmen attack that occurred on Wednesday morning in Abia State.

Naija News reported earlier that unidentified gunmen ambushed and killed police officers in Ohafia Local Government Area, Abia State. The attack reportedly took place around 7:30 am.

A wireless message from the Abia State Police Command, obtained by SaharaReporters, identified ASP Etet Ubokulo as the officer killed in the assault, which six assailants carried out. Two other officers, ASP Etim Obungha and CPL Chukwuma, managed to escape.

The report stated that CPL Chukwuma sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and is currently receiving treatment at the 14 Brigade Hospital. Meanwhile, the gunmen reportedly seized ASP Ubokulo’s rifle after the attack.

Although ASP Etim Obungha escaped, his whereabouts remain unknown as of the time the situation report was issued.