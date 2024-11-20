Identities Of Police Operatives Attacked By Gunmen In Abia State Revealed

The Nigeria Police Force has disclosed the identities of the officers involved in a gunmen attack that occurred on Wednesday morning in Abia State.

Naija News reported earlier that unidentified gunmen ambushed and killed police officers in Ohafia Local Government Area, Abia State. The attack reportedly took place around 7:30 am.

A wireless message from the Abia State Police Command, obtained by SaharaReporters, identified ASP Etet Ubokulo as the officer killed in the assault, which was carried out by six assailants. Two other officers, ASP Etim Obungha and CPL Chukwuma, managed to escape.

The report stated that CPL Chukwuma sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and is currently receiving treatment at the 14 Brigade Hospital. Meanwhile, the gunmen reportedly seized ASP Ubokulo’s rifle after the attack.

Although ASP Etim Obungha escaped, his whereabouts remain unknown as of the time the situation report was issued.

The police situation report partly read: “GOOD MORNING SIR X SITREP X ATTACK ON POLICE MEN/MURDER X TODAY 20/11/2024 AT ABOUT 0730HRS X PATROL TEAM MINE LED BY ASP ETIM OBUNGHA WHERE ON PATROL WITHIN OHAFIA TOWN AND ON GETTING TO ASAGA ROAD BY TERRY KEY A GROUP OF YOUNG MEN NUMBERING ABOUT SIX (6) DOUBLE CROSS PATROL TEAM AND OPEN FIRE ON THE THEM KILLING ASP ETET UBOKULO AND MADE AWAY WITH HIS AK 47 RIFLE X INJURED ONE ASP ETIM OBUNGHA WHO MANAGE TO ESCAPE WITH HIS RIFLE INTO THE BUSH X WHILE ONE CPL CHUKWUMA WHO WAS EQUALLY INJURED ON HIS RIGHT LEG AND MANAGE TO ESCAPE WITH HIS RIFLE TO THE STATION.

“EYE IMMEDIATELY MOBILIZED RESCUE TEAM TO THE SCENE IN SEARCH OF THE ASP WHO ESCAPE WITH HIS RIFLE X POLICE MEN FROM OHAFIA DIVISION/SOLDIERS FROM 14 BRIGDE HAVE EQUALLY JOINED UP X VEHICLE MINE IS INTACT X SITUATION IS MONITORED CLOSELY X THE INJURED CPL CHUKWUMA HAS BEEN TAKING TO 14 BRIGDE HOSPITAL X SITREP WILL BE RENDERED AS SOON AS THE OFFICER IS SEEN X PLEASE X ACPOL OHAFIA.”