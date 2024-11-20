Nigeria News
Many Police Feared Killed As Gunmen Go On Rampage In Abia
An unspecified number of police officers were reportedly killed early this morning by armed gunmen in Ohafia Local Government Area, Abia State.
Naija News understands that the attack occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the Ebem-Asaga area.
Details of the incident remain unclear, but eyewitnesses disclosed to The Sun that residents fled the area in panic as the gunmen wreaked havoc. The once-bustling community is now largely deserted as fear grips locals.
This tragic event comes just two days after another violent attack claimed the life of a police officer.
Two officers assigned to Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, a member of the House of Representatives representing Isiala-Ngwa North/South Constituency, were ambushed on Sunday night in Umuahia.
The attack, which occurred around 8:30 p.m., left one officer dead from multiple gunshot wounds, while another officer and a driver managed to escape.
Attempts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, for an official statement are ongoing.