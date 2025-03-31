Miyetti Allah Cry Out Over Alleged Poisoning Of Cows In Benue

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Benue State has expressed serious concerns regarding the reported poisoning and theft of cattle belonging to its members by criminal groups in the Agatu Local Government Area.

The Chairman of MACBAN in the state, Risku Muhammed, raised this issue over the weekend, revealing that more than 20 cows owned by Fulani herdsmen were poisoned on Saturday in Ucha village, Agatu.

He further alleged that in addition to the poisoned cattle, over 200 cows were stolen last Thursday by these criminals.

This situation was somewhat mitigated by the swift action of security forces, who managed to apprehend one of the thieves, although others managed to flee.

Muhammed accused a farmer from the Ucha community, whose name has not been disclosed, of poisoning the cows using rice chaff after inviting a herder to feed his cattle with it.

This act, according to him, resulted in the death of 13 cows, while seven others that survived are currently receiving treatment.

“I got a report from my members in Agatu LGA that a criminal who had laced rice chaff with poison invited one of our members to come and graze on the rice chaff. Unfortunately, 13 cows died instantly, while a veterinary doctor is treating seven,” Muhammed noted.

He commended the Local Government Council Chairman, Melvin Ejeh for promptly responding to issues concerning the herders and communities in the area, saying “the Local Government Chairman with some Non Governmental Organizations working in the LGA have several times paid for cows killed by these criminals.”

He revealed that herders have, at various times, lost numerous cows to criminals in Olegodege, Utigologwu, Egwuma, Akele, Okwtanobe, and now Ucha due to rustling and killings.

When reached for comment, Melvin Ejeh, the Chairman of Agatu LGA, confirmed that he had received the complaint from MACBAN. He assured that an investigation was underway, although a farmer had been apprehended in connection with the poisoned cows.

He also mentioned that Agatu has recently experienced a period of relative peace, thanks to the support from the state government and the deployment of security personnel to the region.

“We have received complaints from Miyetti Allah, and an investigation is going on about the incident. Agatu has been enjoying peace, and this is as a result of the Peace Committee that was set up, and on a daily basis, we review the peace process.

“It is unfortunate that some criminal elements are bent on instigating crisis and destroying the peace process but the government will not fold its arms and allow that to happen,” Vanguard quoted the Council Chairman saying.

The Chairman, who lauded the state government for ensuring peace in Agatu, appealed for the deployment of more security operatives to the LGA.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the development, said: “I have a briefing this morning (Sunday) about dead cows said to have been poisoned, investigation is ongoing and a suspect has been arrested over the matter.”

The Anene also confirmed the existence of a Peace Committee working tirelessly in the area to ensure sustainable peace in the communities of Agatu LGA.