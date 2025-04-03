Heavily Armed Assailants Attack Soldiers In Kaduna

Two gallant soldiers from the 312 Battalion stationed at Kalapanzi Barracks in Kaduna were reportedly ambushed by armed attackers in Babar Saura on April 2, 2025, at approximately 4:41 PM.

Naija News reports that this development was disclosed in a publication on Thursday morning by security expert, Zagazola Makama.

According to Makama, intelligence sources relayed that three assailants equipped with advanced weaponry opened fire on the soldiers, resulting in the death of Corporal James (last name not disclosed) and injuries to Private Ibrahim Bazalla.

The attackers made off with two AK-47 rifles belonging to the soldiers before fleeing the area.

The injured soldiers were promptly transported to the 44 Army Reference Hospital, where Corporal James was pronounced dead, while Private Bazalla is currently undergoing treatment for his wounds.

In response to the incident, a joint operation involving military forces, police, and local vigilante groups was launched, leading to the assailants being tracked to Degel2 in Kaduna. There, they abandoned a silver Toyota Corolla.

In their attempt to escape, the attackers forcibly took a white Toyota Venza from a civilian named Abdullahi Mohammed, who resides in Badarawa, Kaduna.

Authorities are actively working to apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen vehicle.

Meanwhile, a week ago, gunmen attacked the Awgu Divisional Police Headquarters in Enugu State, killing Police Constable Akpa Emmanuel.

Naija News reports that the assailants also vandalized facilities at the station and made off with weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and two riot guns, according to a source.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 24, 2025, though details remain unclear. The incident has left Awgu town tense, with heavy security deployment as spy agents and other operatives have taken over the area.

In response to the attack, the new Commissioner of Police in Enugu, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has dispatched the Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Special Forces, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), and other tactical teams to bolster security at the division.

This attack comes just weeks after the posting of a new Divisional Police Officer to the station.