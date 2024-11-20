Mutiu Adepoju Backs Osimhen To Break Yekini’s Record, Urges NFF To Retain Eguavoen

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has expressed confidence in Victor Osimhen’s potential to break the team’s all-time top scorers’ record.

Currently, the legendary Rashidi Yekini holds the record with 37 goals. Osimhen recently moved into a tie for second place with Segun Odegbami, having scored in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Benin Republic last Thursday.

The 25-year-old Osimhen is now focused on surpassing Yekini’s milestone. Adepoju believes that Osimhen possesses the qualities necessary to achieve this goal.

“Osimhen can break Yekini’s record,” Adepoju stated in an interview with SuperSport. “He is a dedicated player who gives his all for the national team, so it’s definitely within his reach.”

In a separate interview, Mutiu Adepoju called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to consider retaining Augustine Eguavoen as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen has been leading the team in an interim capacity since September and has successfully guided them to qualify for AFCON 2025, achieving three wins, two draws, and just one defeat.

Although reports are suggesting the NFF’s intention to hire a foreign coach for the three-time African champions, Adepoju feels strongly that his former teammate should continue in his role.

“I would assess Eguavoen’s performance very positively. First and foremost, we’ve qualified for AFCON, which is a key objective,” he told Brila FM. “I believe he’s doing well and deserves ongoing support. We must keep encouraging him as he works to lead the team forward.”