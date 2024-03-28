Super Eagles Job: Mutiu Adepoju Gives Verdict On Finidi George

Advertisement

Former Nigeria international, Mutiu Adepoju, believes that the interim head coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, has done well enough to be named the permanent coach of the team.

Finidi George was made the interim coach of the Super Eagles after coach Jose Peseiro’s contract with the Nigeria Football Federation expired on February 29. He has also applied to be the team’s permanent coach alongside a good number of other coaches.

Amid that, George led the national team to beat Ghana 2-1 in an international friendly on March 22. Unfortunately for the former Nigeria international, he led the Eagles to suffer a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mali on March 26.

The fact that the Super Eagles couldn’t beat or even score against a lowly-rated Mali has discouraged a couple of football enthusiasts who earlier thought Finidi George would be the man for the job.

But Mutiu Adepoju believes that the Super Eagles didn’t perform badly under the leadership of the current Enyimba of Aba head coach. He stressed that the Port Harcourt-born tactician would do well with the national team.

“With only two games under his (Finidi’s) belt, his record of one win and one loss is not bad at all,” Mutiu told Flashscore.

“He has a lot of room for improvement. I firmly believe that these Super Eagles will prosper under his leadership if he gets the job.

“It would be a serious mistake to judge Finidi solely on our defeat against Mali. When José Peseiro was the coach of the Super Eagles, did he win every game? Finidi deserves our trust so that he can cultivate the confidence necessary to build on our current base.”