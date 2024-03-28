Finidi George Insists He Is Not Desperate To Head Super Eagles

The interim manager of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, has stressed that he is not under pressure to become the head coach of the team.

The Nigerian Super Eagles have been without a permanent coach since Jose Peseiro’s contract expired on February 29, 2024, over two weeks after the national team finished second in the 2023 AFCON.

Initially, the Nigeria Football Federation made efforts to extend Peseiro’s contract but he reportedly refused to accept the pay package of the football body.

Hence, the NFF had to call on interested coaches to apply for the vacant position, and several head coaches, including coach Finidi George, have applied.

Interestingly, George, who served as Jose Peseiro’s assistant coach, was appointed as the Super Eagles’ interim head coach, pending the appointment of a new permanent coach.

His first assignment was to lead the Super Eagles against Ghana in an international friendly, and his team won 2-1, motivating many football stakeholders that the Enyimba head coach will be given the coaching job.

Unfortunately for the 52-year-old former Nigeria international, the Super Eagles lost 2-0 to lowly-rated Mali in their second friendly game barely four days after their victory over Ghana.

How they lost to Mali made many believe that coach Finidi George has reduced his chances of being named the head coach of the team.

“I felt really good when I was told to take charge of the team. I have been with the team for almost two years, I know all the players, their strengths, and their weaknesses but I am only here to serve Nigeria the way I know how to do stuff”, he told Modo TV.

“I will just take these two games and go back to my club. Whatever the decision is taken after, so be it. I’m not under pressure to say I must get the role permanently.”