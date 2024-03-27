Kenneth Omeruo Passes Verdict On Finidi George After Super Eagles Defeat To Mali

Super Eagles of Nigeria vice-captain, Kenneth Omeruo, has passed his verdict on the team’s interim coach, Finidi George, after the team’s unexpected 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mali on Tuesday night, March 26.

Finidi George is one of the coaches who applied for the vacant Super Eagles coaching job after Jose Peseiro’s contract expired on February 29, 2024.

Recall that the retired Nigeria international was an assistant coach to Jose Peseiro for two years and was part of his coaching crew at the 2023 AFCON where the Super Eagles finished second behind the hosts, Ivory Coast.

With this experience, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) decided to name him as the interim coach of the national team ahead of the friendly games against Ghana on March 22, and against Mali on March 26.

Coach George who is still contracted to Enyimba of Aba as their head coach, led the Super Eagles to beat Ghana 2-1 in the friendly game. That was Nigeria’s first win over the Black Stars of Ghana since 2006.

Unfortunately for the retired Nigeria international, the Eagles couldn’t win against Mali as the Malians defeated them 2-0 at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

Despite the unexpected defeat, Kenneth Omeruo who was the team’s captain in the friendly game due to the absence of Ahmed Musa and injured William Troost-Ekong, stressed that Finidi George has the experience to lead the national team.

“I think he is a good coach and has a good relationship with the players. He’s someone we know, we respect. He has the experience to lead us and he has managed the team very well,” Omeruo told reporters in Morocco.