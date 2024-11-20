Gernot Rohr Reveals Why Super Eagles Lost To Rwanda In 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

Benin Republic head coach, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that complacency caused the Super Eagles’ defeat to Rwanda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

In the match which was played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Rwanda secured a significant 2-1 victory over the three-time African champions.

Before the match, the Super Eagles had already qualified for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco thanks to their 1-1 draw with Benin Republic on Thursday.

Reacting to the unexpected defeat to the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr noted that the Super Eagles may have relaxed their intensity after securing their qualification, a situation the Rwandans took advantage of, according to the former Super Eagles coach.

“In the match against Nigeria, we were under pressure but managed to equalize just minutes before the end,” Gernot Rohr said, according to quotes shared by Fraternit.

He further said, “Having coached this team, I’ve observed that they sometimes ease off when they feel secure in their progression.” The coach noted that the tendency to relax can give opponents a valuable chance to pull a surprise, as seen in their encounter with Rwanda.

Note that the Super Eagles finished top of Group D despite their defeat to Rwanda, while Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic finished second.