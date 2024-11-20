2025 AFCON Qualifiers Results For Tuesday, See All Qualified Teams

The results from the final round of qualifying fixtures for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), held on Tuesday, rounded up a thrilling campaign.

In a crucial home game, Cameroon secured their spot in the 2025 AFCON by narrowly defeating Zimbabwe with a score of 2-1. This victory finalized their group stage efforts on a strong note.

In another standout match, Mali showcased their dominance by overwhelming Eswatini with an impressive scoreline of 6-0, signalling their readiness for the upcoming tournament.

Meanwhile, in a hard-fought encounter, Kenya was held to a goalless draw against Namibia, bringing both teams to the conclusion of their qualification efforts without a decisive result.

Below are the full results from the AFCON 2025 qualifying matches played on Tuesday, November 19:

– Tanzania 1 – 0 Guinea: A closely contested match where Tanzania managed to edge out Guinea with a single goal.

– Kenya 0 – 0 Namibia: Both teams fought valiantly, but neither could find the back of the net.

– Cameroon 2 – 1 Zimbabwe: Cameroon prevailed in front of their home crowd, clinching victory in a tight match.

– Mauritania 1 – 0 Cape Verde: A narrow win for Mauritania sealed their progression.

– Egypt 1 – 1 Botswana: In another intense game, Egypt and Botswana shared the points.

– Tunisia 0 – 1 Gambia: Gambia pulled off a significant upset by defeating Tunisia away from home.

– Guinea-Bissau 1 – 2 Mozambique: Mozambique emerged victorious in this close contest.

– DR Congo 1 – 2 Ethiopia: Ethiopia claimed an important away win against the DR Congo.

– South Africa 3 – 0 Sudan: A strong performance saw South Africa win convincingly.

– Sierra Leone 0 – 2 Zambia: Zambia continued their strong run with a decisive away victory.

– Mali 6 – 0 Eswatini: As mentioned, Mali’s impressive scoreline illustrates their attacking prowess.

– Ivory Coast 4 – 0 Chad: The Ivory Coast displayed their offensive strength with a resounding win.

– Congo 0 – 1 Uganda: Uganda managed a narrow win, securing important points.

– Senegal 2 – 0 Burundi: Senegal showcased their quality with a solid victory.

Below is the list of all the 24 Countries Qualified for the 2025 AFCON:

Morocco (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, DR Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Mali, Mozambique, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe