2025 AFCON: Uganda Captain, Super Eagles Coach Talk Tough

Uganda’s national football team captain, Khalid Aucho, has expressed a strong sense of optimism regarding the Cranes’ prospects at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Even though Uganda find themselves in a formidable Group C alongside football giants like Nigeria, the North African powerhouse Tunisia, and regional rival Tanzania, Aucho is confident that his side can hold their own during the 2025 AFCON.

Under the guidance of head coach Paul Put, the Cranes are gearing up for a challenging tournament. Nigeria, a three-time AFCON champion, and Tunisia, who has lifted the trophy once, are regarded by many pundits as the favourites to clinch the top two spots in the group.

However, Aucho, who currently plays for the Tanzanian Premier League club Young Africans, believes that the very essence of competing in AFCON speaks to Uganda’s capabilities.

“Participating in AFCON signifies that you possess the strength to compete against any team,” Aucho said. “I have complete faith in my teammates, and we are determined to deliver strong performances. Our ultimate goal is to bring joy to our fans and make them proud.”

Uganda will kick off their AFCON journey in Morocco on December 23, facing off against Tunisia, a match that promises to be a thrilling opener for both teams.

On the other hand, Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, is equally enthusiastic about his team’s chances in the tournament.

Having taken the reins of the Super Eagles earlier this month, Chelle is well aware of the competitive nature of Group C, which includes not only Uganda and Tunisia but also Tanzania. He recognizes the considerable challenge presented by these seasoned teams but is determined to lead Nigeria to success.

“It will undoubtedly be a tough task to emerge victorious because we are up against 24 very skilled teams and some exceptional coaches,” Chelle remarked on CAF’s official website. “Nonetheless, I believe in my squad; they are driven by a sense of vengeance, and I share that sentiment. Expect us to bring an exciting and competitive spirit to the tournament.”