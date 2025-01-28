William Troost-Ekong Insists Super Eagles Will Win 2025 AFCON

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has expressed confidence in the team’s potential to secure a fourth title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

During the recent draw ceremony in Rabat, Morocco, Éric Chelle’s squad was placed in Group C, alongside the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, the Cranes of Uganda, and the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

Troost-Ekong emphasized the importance of respecting all teams in their group and recognizing the competitive nature of the tournament.

The Al Kholood of Saudi Arabia defender highlighted that the Super Eagles possess the talent and experience needed to aim for victory, building on their runner-up finish in Côte d’Ivoire last year.

The Nigeria international said, “AFCON 2025 draw is now over, very exciting to see the groups. Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania. Three teams that need to be respected.

“I think we have the experience now on how to handle a situation like this. There are no easy games again in Africa. That’s a common knowledge now.

“However, I believe we have what it takes to come out of this group and this time go all the way. We learned so much last year from the AFCON in Abidjan.

“This time, we will be more ready and work hard throughout the year to make sure everyone is fit and ready.

“We are looking forward to playing under the new coach. An exciting year ahead, and I’m very happy with the AFCON draw.”