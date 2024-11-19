Results Of 2025 AFCON Qualifiers Played On Monday

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification games which took place on Monday, November 18, ended with some unexpected results across the continent.

The biggest shocker in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers was the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s unexpected defeat against Rwanda in their crucial final Group D match held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The three-time African champions faced a tough challenge and ended up losing 2-1 on their home ground, a result that will surely raise questions about their readiness for the tournament.

In another significant match on Monday, Morocco showcased their dominance by delivering a stunning performance against Lesotho, crushing them with a decisive score of 7-0. This impressive victory not only highlights Morocco’s strength but also places them as serious contenders for the upcoming competition.

On the other hand, Ghana faced a disappointing defeat at home, losing 2-1 to Niger. This result adds to Ghana’s woes as they failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

Meanwhile, Libya and the Benin Republic battled to a goalless draw, as did Angola and Sudan. These results indicate defensive strengths but also highlight missed opportunities for both sides to secure valuable points.

Below are the full results from the AFCON 2025 qualifiers that were played on Monday, November 18:

– Nigeria 1-2 Rwanda

– Ghana 1-2 Niger

– Morocco 7-0 Lesotho

– Sudan 0-0 Angola

– Libya 0-0 Benin Republic

– Tunisia 0-1 Gambia

– Comoros 1-0 Madagascar

– CAR 0-1 Gabon

– Malawi 3-0 Burkina Faso

More exciting AFCON qualifiers are set to unfold today (Tuesday). Notable matches include Kenya hosting Namibia, Tanzania taking on Guinea, Cameroon facing off against Zimbabwe, and Egypt squaring off against Botswana.