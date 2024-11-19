2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Rwanda Coach Sad After Beating Super Eagles In Uyo

The head coach of the Rwanda national team, Torsten Spittler, expressed mixed feelings following their historic 2-1 victory over Nigeria in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Note that in the history of Rwanda’s football, the Amavubi have never defeated the Super Eagles until Monday, November 18, when they secured the unexpected win.

Despite the big win, Rwanda did not secure a spot in the 2025 AFCON as they finished third in Group D.

After the victory, coach Spittler acknowledged the significance of their achievement, highlighting the stark contrast in FIFA rankings, with Nigeria positioned around 30th and Rwanda in the 160s.

“This win is a testament to our perseverance and determination. I am immensely proud of the team for standing their ground against a formidable opponent,” the coach said.

However, he also conveyed his disappointment, noting, “It’s disheartening that such a hard-fought victory does not lead us to qualification. We came incredibly close, yet there’s still a gap to bridge.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria expressed their disappointment after the unexpected home loss to Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in their final AFCON group D encounter.

AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze opened the scoring for the Super Eagles, showcasing his brilliance by navigating past three Rwandan players before finding the back of the net. However, Rwanda responded strongly, with Jimmy Mutsinzi equalizing in the 72nd minute, followed by Innocent Nshuti giving the visitors the lead just three minutes later.

In response to the defeat, the Super Eagles took to their X account to share their sentiments, saying: “While we are disappointed to conclude our AFCON 2025 qualifiers with a loss at home, we remain committed to bouncing back. We appreciate all the support during this journey and look forward to the next challenge in Morocco. #soarsupereagles.”