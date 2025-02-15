Under-20 AFCON: Nigeria’s Rivals, Egypt, Morocco Talk Tough

The head coach of the Egypt under-20 team, Osama Nabih, is ready to tackle a formidable challenge as his team prepares for the 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Young Pharaohs have been placed in a highly competitive Under-20 AFCON Group B, featuring strong teams like Nigeria, Morocco, and South Africa, set to compete for the youth title from April 26 to May 18.

Nigeria, the current WAFU B champions, boasts an impressive legacy in the Under-20 AFCON, having claimed the title seven times.

Egypt have also enjoyed success, lifting the trophy four times (1981, 1991, 2003, 2013), making their rivalry noteworthy, particularly highlighted by the thrilling 2005 final, where Nigeria triumphed 2-0.

Morocco, champions in 1997, adds to the competitive nature of the group, while South Africa, seeking their first title, has demonstrated consistent development in African youth football, with previous silver and bronze medal finishes.

In response to the group draw, Nabih acknowledged the challenges but expressed optimism about his squad’s capabilities. “While this is undoubtedly the strongest group in the tournament, we believe in our players and their potential,” he shared with the Egypt FA.

Emphasizing the significance of hard work and dedication, Nabih stated, “We have a challenging road ahead in Côte d’Ivoire, but with perseverance and effort, we can rise to the occasion and aim for World Cup qualification.”

The AFCON serves as a crucial pathway to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile later this year, adding further motivation for the tournament. To ensure preparedness, Nabih highlighted the team’s commitment to a comprehensive preparation plan, including several friendly matches designed to enhance team cohesion.

“Our preparation program is well-structured, and through various friendly matches, we aim to cultivate the unity and harmony essential for our success,” he remarked.

Nabih also acknowledged the resilience and determination of Egypt’s youth teams, expressing confidence in their ability to navigate tough challenges.

“Egyptian teams are well-acquainted with overcoming obstacles, and we see great potential even in the most difficult situations. This inspires hope and ambitions,” he noted.

He called for unity among the team and supporters, recognizing the competitive nature of the upcoming tournament within the evolving landscape of African football.

In other groups, hosts Côte d’Ivoire will compete in Group A with DR Congo, Ghana, and Tanzania, while Group C features defending champions Senegal, set to face Zambia, Kenya, and Sierra Leone.

With only four World Cup spots available and numerous strong teams vying for qualification, the competition in Côte d’Ivoire is poised to be an exciting and intensely competitive event.

In reaction to the draw, Morocco’s head coach, Mohamed Ouahbi, acknowledged the competitive nature of Group B, which includes regional rivals Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Ouahbi recognizes the challenge but remains focused on victory. “This is a demanding group with formidable teams. Nigeria has a rich history in the competition, Egypt is a well-known opponent, and South Africa is making significant strides at the youth level,” he commented.

“We have been diligently preparing this generation for two years with the clear objective of winning the tournament.”