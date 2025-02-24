Salah: Carragher, Richards, Sturridge Argue Over Relevance Of AFCON

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has stirred debate by dismissing the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a major football tournament.

Carragher’s comments came in the wake of Liverpool’s impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

In that match, Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah showcased his exceptional talents once again, contributing significantly with a goal and an assist for teammate Dominik Szoboszlai at the Etihad Stadium. With his performance, Salah continues to build on what has been a remarkable season.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said that Salah’s chances of clinching the prestigious Ballon d’Or award might be jeopardized due to his representation of Egypt and their relatively limited success on the global stage.

He remarked, “The issue lies in the fact that he’s playing for Egypt, and he may not be competing in a major tournament that offers a solid opportunity for victory.”

Carragher further elaborated, “Typically, the top players who shine in either the Champions League or a significant international tournament are those who are in contention for the Ballon d’Or. You look at players like Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé right now, both of whom are excelling in a strong Real Madrid side pushing for the Champions League title.”

In response, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards challenged Carragher’s stance, stating, “Let me clarify: AFCON is indeed a major tournament. It is disheartening to hear some dismiss it, especially when countless fans across Africa and around the world are fully invested. AFCON carries substantial significance in the footballing world.”

Carragher countered this by questioning Egypt’s prospects as a contender in the World Cup, implying that only the highest-profile international competitions have a significant bearing on the Ballon d’Or voting.

However, ex-England striker Daniel Sturridge decisively refuted Carragher’s argument by asserting, “Winning prestigious tournaments like the UEFA European Championship or the Copa América is considered a monumental achievement, so AFCON deserves to be regarded with the same level of respect and prestige.”