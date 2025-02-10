AFCON-Winning Coach Identifies Super Eagles, Six Others As Favourites For 2025 AFCON

The coach who led Cameroon to victory in the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Claude Le Roy, has highlighted the Super Eagles of Nigeria, along with Morocco, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Egypt, and Algeria, as strong contenders for the title.

The 2025 AFCON is set to take place from December 21 to January 18, 2026, in six different cities across Morocco.

After finishing as runners-up in the last tournament, where they were narrowly defeated by hosts Ivory Coast in the final, the Super Eagles are aiming for their fourth continental title. The Nigerian side have been drawn into a competitive group with Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

With an impressive AFCON history that features 16 medals—three gold, five silver, and eight bronze—Nigeria is well-established among the favorites for this year’s tournament, a sentiment echoed by Le Roy.

“Logically, Morocco stands as the top favorite,” Le Roy told LeSitelnfo. “We should also consider Senegal, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Algeria, and Egypt, who are always tough competitors in this tournament. Additionally, South Africa is making strides under a talented coach, and Cameroon remains a formidable opponent.”

Le Roy’s victory with Cameroon in 1988, the last edition hosted by Morocco, is a defining moment in his coaching career, marked by a 1-0 win against Nigeria, thanks to an Emmanuel Kundé penalty.

Le Roy, 77, welcomes the opportunity to return to Morocco, a country he holds dear. “Today, the Kingdom is capable of hosting a World Cup. I anticipate an exceptional African Cup in a nation that has a rich footballing history. Personally, it brings back many cherished memories for me,” he shared.

Now under the leadership of Franco-Malian coach Eric Chelle, the Super Eagles will kick off their campaign for a fourth African title with a match against Tanzania on December 23 at the Fez Stadium in Fez. They will then face Tunisia on December 27 in the same venue before concluding the group stage against Uganda’s Cranes on December 30.