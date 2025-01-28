Victor Ikpeba Urges Super Eagles To Be Happy With 2025 AFCON Draw

Former international Victor Ikpeba believes the Super Eagles should view the outcome of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations draw positively.

In Group C of the 2025 AFCON, which will be hosted by Morocco, the Super Eagles will compete against Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Recall that Tunisia, who won the tournament in 2004 after defeating Morocco in the final, knocked out the Super Eagles in the round of 16 during the 2021 edition of the tournament.

Hence, Ikpeba acknowledges Tunisia as the strongest contender in the group. Meanwhile, Uganda and Tanzania are considered developing teams in African football and are not expected to be a big challenge for the 5th-ranked national team in Africa.

Ikpeba, who was part of the victorious Super Eagles squad in the 1994 AFCON, is confident that the team possesses the quality to prevail against all their opponents in the group stage, including Tunisia.

He, however, emphasized the importance of respecting every opponent, regardless of their perceived strength. “When I evaluate the Super Eagles’ group against other first-round groups, I see a favorable draw,” he told Super Sport.

“It will be challenging, as even the so-called smaller teams have made significant strides, as demonstrated in the last AFCON. However, I firmly believe we have the capabilities needed to advance from the group.”

Note that the 2025 AFCON will take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.