Victor Ikpeba Advocates For New Players In Super Eagles After Rwanda Defeat

Former Africa Player of the Year winner, Victor Ikpeba, has voiced his concerns regarding the current state of the Super Eagles following their unexpected 2-1 defeat to Rwanda’s Amavubi in Uyo on Monday, November 18.

In the aftermath of this disappointing loss, Victor Ikpeba underscored the pressing need for the introduction of new players into the national team. His comments stem from the Super Eagles’ lacklustre performance, which saw them surrender their impressive unbeaten streak in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

The caretaker coach, Augustine Eguavoen, made a controversial decision by making seven changes to his starting lineup. This meant some key players, including Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, and Alex Iwobi, were benched, a move that many fans and analysts were questioning in light of the match’s outcome.

Ikpeba did not hold back in expressing his discontent with both the result and the overall display of the team. During his appearance on the Monday Night Football show aired on SuperSport TV, he said, “I am disappointed with the result and the performance of the team.”

He further elaborated on the importance of the match as an opportunity for less prominent squad members to demonstrate their capabilities and merit inclusion in the national setup.

“Unfortunately, they failed to turn up”, he said. “They didn’t perform well for themselves, and they certainly did not live up to the expectations of the fans.”

He emphasized that the situation calls for a reevaluation within the team, advocating for new talent to be brought into the fold to foster healthy competition and rejuvenate the squad’s dynamics. “There is therefore a need for new players to be called up to create more competition in the team,” he stressed.