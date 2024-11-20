Abia State Government Reveals Those Responsible For Killings, Violence In The State

The Abia State government has blamed opposition politicians for the rising wave of attacks, killings and other forms of violence in the state.

The state government, in a statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said the opposition politicians are instigating violence to disrupt the good governance by Governor Alex Otti.

The media aide, however, noted that the government would not just fold its hands, noting that “a new Counter Offensive” has been launched in order “to decimate every structure of terror erected or being erected in any Abia territory by criminals.”

He also called on residents of the state to avoid harbouring criminals, and help the government in the task of keeping them safe.

“It has been firmly established that some unpatriotic politicians, in connivance with some external parties are behind the current wave of violence and crime in the state since the end of May this year.

“The sole agenda is to cause disaffection and distract the government from its focus on the development of the state,” Ekeoma submitted.

He added that the position of the government was arrived at based on “tip-off from patriotic citizens and reliable intelligence” regarding the waves of violence in Abia State.

He warned that despite the peaceful disposition of the government, the administration of Governor Otti would not be blackmailed or intimidated into giving in to the gimmicks of the opposition camps.

“It needs to be understood that the government will not sit idly by and watch any person or group of persons unleash violence on innocent and peace-loving citizens of the state,” he said.

He disclosed the readiness of the state government to “bring its full capacity and institutional forces to bear to smoke out” the people involved in creating anarchy and instilling fear in the minds of Abians and visitors.

“The state government led by Governor Alex Otti is prepared and equal to the task of safeguarding the lives and property of people living in any part of Abia State and will execute this noble obligation to the fullest without let or hindrance.”

Ekeoma urged all innocent and peace-loving Abia residents to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or panic, as the government is determined to ensure their protection at all times, and the criminal elements would be dealt with according to the law.

Naija News recalls that recently, unknown gunmen attacked a military checkpoint in Abia, killing two soldiers, while a recent attack on the convoy of a lawmaker, Ginger Onwusibe, in Abia State, also resulted in the tragic death of a security aide.