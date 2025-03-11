How Governor Otti Is Transforming Abia Without Political Godfathers – Former Lawmaker

A former Abia State lawmaker, Barr. Kabaka Chile, has attributed Governor Alex Otti’s achievements to his independence from political godfathers.

Chile, who also serves as the Coordinator of the Alex Otti Support Group, Abia for Good Governance, advised political aspirants to fund their own campaigns to avoid being controlled by sponsors once in office.

He emphasized that Otti’s rapid infrastructural development and governance reforms within two years would not have been possible if he had been backed by a political godfather.

Having been active in Abia politics since 1999, Chile noted that the absence of external influence sets Otti apart from his predecessors.

He stated, “Political office seekers must try to sponsor themselves in order not to enslave themselves when they are elected into office. To be independent-minded and to serve the people well, try to sponsor yourself. You should be able to galvanize support for yourself while seeking to be a governor or lawmaker.”

He further explained, “It is very important, and I have learned it from Governor Alex Otti. Otti has no godfather, which is why he has recorded huge achievements in the renewal of infrastructure in the state, including the reforms he has put in, including the location of projects and political appointments.”

Reflecting on past administrations, Chile criticized the influence of political sponsors, stating, “I have been involved in the politics of Abia State since 1999, and I know what godfatherism has done to Abia State. We have seen what happens when people are sponsored to political offices. They will dictate to you, even the type of project you undertake. They will ask for an agreement on how much money or contract they will get from you.”

He pointed out that in previous administrations, governors were often restricted by their sponsors, saying, “Because of sponsorship to political offices, some of his predecessors had to wait on their godfathers to get instructions on what to do, what not to do, projects to undertake, and who to appoint into each office. In the past, a governor would carry out a project, and he would get a call or summon from his godfather not to go ahead.”

According to Chile, Otti’s administration is free from such constraints, allowing for genuine development. “But we are happy there is no such thing in Otti’s administration. This is why we are seeing development; he is not accountable to any godfather.

“Office seekers should not accept what they cannot do or any condition under duress because they want to acquire political power that is not in the people’s interest. Even if it happens, you should come back to renegotiate the terms to say, I cannot do this, or I can do this, not the other one.”