Police Inspector Dismissed In Abia Over Alleged Unethical Conduct

The Abia State command of the Nigeria Police Force, has terminated the employment of Police Inspector Kufere Moses due to allegations of unethical behaviour in his professional duties.

Naija News reports that the dismissal was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer for the Abia State command, DSP Maureen Chinaka, in an official statement issued on Thursday, March 20.

Chinaka indicated that Moses, who was assigned to Mopol 55 in Aba, faced administrative disciplinary actions for conduct deemed discreditable.

Additionally, the PPRO noted that the dismissed officer has been stripped of his police uniform, and all police equipment has been retrieved from him.

Chinaka emphasized that the state police command maintains a strict policy against unprofessional behaviour and reassured the public that it would not tolerate the actions of any individuals who undermine the integrity of the force.

“The public is hereby notified that AP/NO 338736, Inspector Kufere Moses, formerly serving at Mopol 55 PMF Aba and attached to UBA Bank Guard in Aba, Abia State, has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, effective 21st February 2025. He has also been de-kitted, and all police accoutrements have been retrieved from him.

“This action follows administrative disciplinary measures taken against him by the command for *Discreditable Conduct and offences against discipline

“The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, reaffirms the Command’s zero tolerance for unprofessional conduct.

“He assures the public that the Command will not condone the activities of bad elements within the force. Under his leadership, the Command remains committed to the Inspector General of Police’s vision of ensuring a professionally competent, service-driven, rule-of-law-compliant and people-friendly Police force,” The statement read.