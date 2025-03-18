Gov Alex Otti Signs Abia Electricity Bill Into Law

Governor Alex Otti has officially enacted the Abia State Electricity Bill, granting the State the authority to oversee its electricity market.

During the signing ceremony held yesterday at his residence in Umuehim Nvosi, located in the Isiala Ngwa South council area, Otti elaborated that this legislation empowers the government to enforce its provisions.

The governor emphasized that the state would soon establish the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority (ASERA).

Otti noted that this comprehensive 64-page legislation is designed to bolster the government’s power initiatives, ensuring their sustainability over time.

Additionally, it aims to enhance efforts to provide electricity to the remaining eight council areas of the State that are not currently included in the Aba ring-fence arrangement with Geometric Power Limited, which encompasses nine council areas.

The Abia State Governor said, “This is a document that will stand the test of time. It is a document that will protect the investment of everyone who wants to invest in Abia. It is also a document that speaks about renewable energy.

“The remaining 8 local government areas in the State that are not under the Aba ring fence, we are working hard to bring them under the Umuahia ring fence.

“So, this legislation would support that initiative, and we are very close to signing an MoU moving forward in that direction. It also would protect prospective investors in power generation.

“In fact, our dream is that if we are able to provide all the required power for Abia, then we will be able to also wheel some power to other parts of the Southeast and South-South regions to support them and earn some fees for doing that.

“When we started to look at the electricity bill, I think that was towards the end of 2023, given that the law had already been passed at the national level by the former President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“It does appear that the arrangement was set up for Abia. The simple reason is that Abia State is probably the only State that has a ring fence area. I am not aware if there is any other State that has it.

“Of course, there is embedded power left, right and centre, but Aba Power was the only independent, integrated power integrated because it is from generation through transmission to distribution.

“I was engaging with Geometric Power the other time and they said with the capacity they have, they will be able to wheel power to Umuahia from the plant and maybe some other parts of the South East without necessarily incurring additional costs other than getting a turbine and putting it in place because all the other infrastructures are already in place.”

He lauded the State House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the bill and the development partners for their input.

“I want to thank the State House of Assembly for the passage of this bill that emanated from the executive, speedily but carefully.

“I think I must put it on record that Abia State is lucky to have the 8th Assembly. It is an Assembly of people, who are exposed, well educated in various fields,” the Governor said.

While presenting the electricity bill to the Governor, the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, affirmed that Abia State is progressing positively with this legislation.

He characterized the bill as a significant milestone, emphasizing its potential as a substantial business investment for the State. He assured that the State House of Assembly is aligned with the Governor’s vision and is dedicated to facilitating its realization.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Ikechukwu Monday, highlighted earlier that the State utilized the Electricity Act of 2023, which empowers States to legislate on electricity matters, to develop this bill.

He explained that the State carefully considered the specific needs of Abia before drafting the bill, which includes provisions for mainstreaming power generation, safeguarding against vandalism, and establishing distribution and regulatory frameworks.

Additionally, he announced that the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority would be established soon and praised the Governor for his commitment to delivering independent power for the State, a key component of his electoral promises.

He also expressed gratitude to the Speaker and development partners for their invaluable support.

“This law is an offshoot of the Electricity Act 2023 which empowered States to form a Regulatory body to regulate and create an electricity market. This law as well will encourage local participation and local content.

“We have made provisions in the law to encourage local participation.

“May I use this medium and opportunity to thank His Excellency for the support he provided to my team and our partners to make sure that we realize this great milestone today,” Monday said.