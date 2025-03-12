Tinubu Govt Approves Establishment Of New Modular Refinery In Abia

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government has sanctioned the development of a modular refinery within the Abia Industrial and Innovative Park (AIIP), situated in the oil-abundant Owaza, Ukwa West Local Government Area.

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, made this known during the inauguration of the construction of the 11.1-kilometre Obehie-Umudobia-Owaza road, a project designed to unlock the region’s economic potential.

Naija News report that, in his remarks at the ceremony, Otti highlighted that the road initiative transcends mere access; it aims to rejuvenate economic assets, create new opportunities, and restore the aspirations of the past.

He stated that the reconstruction of this road is not solely about infrastructure; it is fundamentally about revitalizing dormant economic resources and rekindling the ambitions that once characterized this area.

The Governor assured that the project would be finalized within a year, and upon its completion, it would significantly enhance the marketability and viability of AIIP.

Additionally, Governor Otti confirmed that the Federal Government has approved the establishment of a modular refinery within AIIP.

“I am pleased to inform you that just a few days ago, we received approval for a modular refinery to be built inside AIIP by H.I.S. Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited,” Otti announced.

He reassured the people that the Abia State Government would provide full support for the refinery project, which is expected to accelerate industrialization and economic growth in the area.

Otti declared that the era of neglect for Ukwa people is over, stating that Ukwa, as the only oil-producing region in Abia, must not be left behind.

“Today, we officially declare that the era of neglect for Ukwa and its communities is over. Your land will yield its best, and the oil in your land will bring prosperity,” The Abia State Governor said.

He assured that his administration would collaborate with ASOPADEC, NDDC, and other intervention agencies to address the longstanding issues of political marginalization and underdevelopment.

In response to community appeals, the Governor confirmed that the Umuzike-Obokwe-Ngwaiyiekwe road has been included in the 2025 budget and will soon be inaugurated.

Additionally, he committed to restoring electricity in Asa land by the end of March, instructing the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Ikechukwu Monday, to evaluate the necessary requirements for this restoration.

Governor Otti emphasized that his administration has declared a state of emergency in the water sector, assuring that measures are being taken to tackle the water crisis throughout Abia State.

He called upon the community to support the contractors and collaborate with the government to facilitate the effective implementation of development projects.

Stakeholders and political figures, including, Hon Godwin Adiele (Member, Abia State House of Assembly), Philemon Ogbonna (Commissioner for Environment), all praised the development.

Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Oti, characterized the Obehie-Owaza road as a vital link to Asa and AIIP, noting that it would generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities and attract investment.

In a similar vein, ASOPADEC General Manager, Venerable Joshua Onyeike, praised Otti for enabling the commission to fulfill its responsibilities effectively.

Notable community leaders, such as Dame Victoria Akanwa (former legislator) and Pastor Ralph Egbu (former SSG), recognized the Governor’s achievements in infrastructure development.

President-General of the Asa Development Union, Elder Goodluck Nwauju, underscored Otti’s dedication to the community, referencing the recovery of over 10,000 hectares of land that had been previously designated for the stalled Enyimba Economic City project.

Speakers at the gathering lauded Otti’s leadership, describing him as “God-sent” and expressing their support for his re-election.