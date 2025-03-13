Police DSP Slumps, Dies While Eating At Umuahia Command

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) serving at the Zone 9 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force tragically lost his life on Thursday after collapsing while eating at an eatery within the command premises in Umuahia, Abia State.

According to The Nation, sources disclosed that the officer had just returned from an investigative operation with his team and decided to have a meal before resuming duty.

However, while eating, he reportedly started acting strangely before suddenly slumping.

His colleagues immediately rushed him to the police clinic at the Central Police Station on Bende Road, Umuahia North Local Government Area.

Unfortunately, they arrived to find no medical personnel available, forcing them to transport him to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, where he was later pronounced dead.

The officer’s remains have since been deposited at the FMC morgue.

As of the time of filing this report, Zone 9 Headquarters has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

In a related development, a 52-year-old man named Salihu Byezhe tragically passed away after collapsing during Subhi prayers in Gudaba village, located within the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Reports obtained by Naija News on Friday morning revealed that the incident occurred on Thursday as Byezhe attended the community mosque for the early morning prayers.

According to a local resident, Musa Dantani, after partaking in Sahur, the pre-dawn meal observed during Ramadan, Byezhe performed his ablutions and proceeded to the mosque for the prayers.

During the prayer session, he suddenly collapsed, prompting immediate action from those present, who swiftly transported him to a hospital in Kuje. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival, with medical personnel attributing the cause of death to high blood pressure.